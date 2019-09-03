iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.91 and a 200-day moving average of $221.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.75 and a 12-month high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.