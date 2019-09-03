iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,957 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $59,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 430,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,420. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

