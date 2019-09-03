iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.61% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $144,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $112.51. 187,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,371. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $137.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

