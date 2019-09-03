iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:NYF)

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Shares of NYF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. 14,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,561. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $57.88.
iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
