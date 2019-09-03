iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:NYF)

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. 14,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,561. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

