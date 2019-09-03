iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Reduced by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,396 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.83. 30,473,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,323,367. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

