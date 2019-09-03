iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,656,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,541,000 after purchasing an additional 497,167 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,283,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after purchasing an additional 154,619 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 755,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 455,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 694,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. 11,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,911. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17.

