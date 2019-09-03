iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 61,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 298,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. 15,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,911. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17.

