iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:IBHB)

iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1165 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

IBHB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,401 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.82. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

