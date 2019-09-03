iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Plans — Dividend of $0.12

iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1214 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

CMBS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. 49,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $54.54.

