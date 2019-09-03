iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.26 (BMV:AGG)

iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2634 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

AGG traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.84. 535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,510. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1,920.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,156.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.16.

