IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) to Issue $0.09 — Dividend

IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0891 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of HYLV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. 7,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,577. IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.

