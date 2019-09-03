InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Down 6.6%

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.67, 1,362,301 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,867,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 target price on InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $32.00 target price on InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). InVitae had a negative net margin of 83.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 21,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $537,791.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $345,537.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,811 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 385.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,317,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,987 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 378.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,332,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 1,032.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

