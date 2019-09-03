Investor (STO:INVE-A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $448.59

Investor AB (STO:INVE-A) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.59 and traded as high as $462.00. Investor shares last traded at $458.80, with a volume of 32,275 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 448.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 434.44.

Investor Company Profile (STO:INVE-A)

Investor AB is a Sweden-based industrial holding company. Its operations are divided into three business segments: Listed Core Investments, EQT and Patricia Industries. The Listed Core Investments segment consists of listed holdings, which embrace ABB, AstraZeneca, Atlas Copco, Electrolux, Ericsson, Husqvarna, Nasdaq, Saab, SEB, Sobi and Wartsila.

