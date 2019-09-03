Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $610.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $579.92.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $511.34 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $430.24 and a 52-week high of $589.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total value of $2,646,864.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,271.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,409 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.2% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $787,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

