Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.92

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.92 and last traded at $157.91, with a volume of 32713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Insulet to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,359.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $101,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,798,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Insulet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Insulet by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

