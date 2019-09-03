Insider Buying: ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,480,020 shares in the company, valued at C$547,596,954.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 4,500 shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$214,535.70.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 7,100 shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$332,990.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 41,100 shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,872,331.05.

On Monday, August 12th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 6,000 shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.68. The company had a trading volume of 45,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$47.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACO.X shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

