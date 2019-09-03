Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INVA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $11.59 on Friday. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 146.60% and a return on equity of 307.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. 13D Management LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,593,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,049,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,642,000 after purchasing an additional 604,320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,336,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 1,262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 560,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,993,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after purchasing an additional 527,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

