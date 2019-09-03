INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.65

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

