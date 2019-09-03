Indicoin Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Indicoin token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Indicoin has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Indicoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020100 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003539 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Indicoin Profile

INDI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

