Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45), approximately 175,305 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

The company has a market cap of $213.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.31.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.80%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.