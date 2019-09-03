ILCoin (ILC) Price Reaches $0.0430 on Exchanges

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, C-CEX, Graviex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and $753,818.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004167 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000076 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,208,333,891 coins and its circulating supply is 254,637,471 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24, C-CEX and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

