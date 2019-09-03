iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:IBDD)

iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSEARCA:IBDD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018. iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $28.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44.

