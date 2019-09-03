iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0303 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,233. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

