IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.37.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total transaction of $1,706,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $666,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,621,000 after purchasing an additional 533,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,893,000 after buying an additional 213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after buying an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,375,000 after buying an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,383,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,922,000 after buying an additional 187,845 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.29. 1,003,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,813. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $158.29 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

