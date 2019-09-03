I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $269.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00777826 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003197 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000294 BTC.

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,653,950 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

