Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.33. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt also posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $388.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HMHC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

HMHC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

