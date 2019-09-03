Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,566,000 after purchasing an additional 478,988 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after purchasing an additional 544,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,856,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 131.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.80. The stock had a trading volume of 98,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

