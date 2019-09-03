HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.59. HollyFrontier posted earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on HollyFrontier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. 2,150,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,453.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 45.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

