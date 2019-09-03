Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Trading Up 8.6%

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 18,659,530 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 8,865,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.44.

Get Histogenics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. The company has a market cap of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogenics stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,210,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000. Histogenics makes up approximately 5.7% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 36.16% of Histogenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Histogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.