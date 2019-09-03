Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Trading Up 8.6%

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 18,659,530 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 8,865,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.44.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. The company has a market cap of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.10.
Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)
Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
