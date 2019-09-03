Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) Raises Dividend to GBX 5 Per Share

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Highland Gold Mining’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HGM traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 236.20 ($3.09). 919,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. Highland Gold Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 130.50 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 237.80 ($3.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $859.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.32.

Get Highland Gold Mining alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highland Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.