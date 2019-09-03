Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Sunday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.05.

NYSE HXL opened at $84.15 on Friday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

In related news, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $360,471.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,503.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly A. Hendricks sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,015,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 466,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

