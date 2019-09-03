HeroNode (HER) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,035.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, HeroNode has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Bilaxy and Token Store. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $202,630.00 and $12,035.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00211600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.01267868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020514 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Token Store, LBank, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.