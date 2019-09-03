Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

HLAN stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Heartland Banccorp has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $161.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Banccorp will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

