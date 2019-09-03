H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 281,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $859.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.89. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 39,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

