HC Wainwright Analysts Give Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) a $7.00 Price Target

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) has been given a $7.00 price target by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. 13,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,628. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 536.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

