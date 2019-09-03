HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Trading Down 1.4%

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83, 1,025,209 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 87,052% from the average session volume of 1,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37.

Get HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.