HashBX Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $103.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00038900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $478.03 or 0.04473026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,307,578 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.