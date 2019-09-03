Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Down 5.6%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.90, approximately 927,052 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 656,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.27.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Harsco had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,721.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Francis Minan acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,152.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,600 shares of company stock worth $528,703. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Harsco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 14.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 27.9% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 71,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 5.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after acquiring an additional 110,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

