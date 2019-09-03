Harmony Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Harmony token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a market capitalization of $22.84 million and $9.86 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.96 or 0.04500460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,558,880,320 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.