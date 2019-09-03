Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $269.99

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $269.99 and traded as low as $248.00. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 12,102 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 million and a P/E ratio of -17.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 245.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is -0.48%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.