Guggenheim Analysts Give Dollar General (NYSE:DG) a $165.00 Price Target

Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DG. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.95.

Shares of DG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $158.91.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,512,000 after purchasing an additional 334,530 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

