Gs Motif Human Evolut Etf (NYSEARCA:GDNA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Gs Motif Human Evolut Etf (NYSEARCA:GDNA) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.97 and last traded at $49.97, 504 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gs Motif Human Evolut Etf stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gs Motif Human Evolut Etf (NYSEARCA:GDNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.92% of Gs Motif Human Evolut Etf at the end of the most recent quarter.

