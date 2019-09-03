Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Green Plains stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.20. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.77 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Alain Treuer sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $117,918.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,999.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 216,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $1,672,323.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,983,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,788,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,313 shares of company stock worth $2,227,075 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 909.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Green Plains by 192.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,415.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

