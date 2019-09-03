Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Graphite One Inc (CVE:GPH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.14. Graphite One shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 45,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

Graphite One Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims totaling 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in March 2019.

