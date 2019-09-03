Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Lifted to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) to an add rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GFTU. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 895 ($11.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 888 ($11.60).

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 744.50 ($9.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 719.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 812. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 938.50 ($12.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

