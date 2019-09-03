GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.07

GPT Group (ASX:GPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.38. GPT Group shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 4,397,670 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$6.07.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. GPT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

In related news, insider Angus McNaughton bought 8,196 shares of GPT Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.10 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,995.60 ($35,457.87).

GPT Group Company Profile

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $24 billion portfolio of offices, logistics, business parks and prime shopping centres across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

