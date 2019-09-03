Gossipcoin Price Up 32% Over Last 7 Days (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Gossipcoin has a total market capitalization of $19,658.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossipcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded 32% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00217709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.01295466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088181 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Gossipcoin Coin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 29,750,330 coins. Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

