GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given a $6.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) received a $6.00 price objective from investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPRO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 176,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,045. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.14. GoPro has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $3,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,189 shares of company stock valued at $7,592,222 over the last ninety days. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 59.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in GoPro by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

