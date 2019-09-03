Goodwin plc (LON:GDWN) Plans Dividend of GBX 96.21

Goodwin plc (LON:GDWN) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 96.21 ($1.26) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $83.47. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:GDWN opened at GBX 3,426 ($44.77) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,462.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,187.75. Goodwin has a twelve month low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,700 ($48.35).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company produces dual plate, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, LNG, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

