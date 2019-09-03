Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.17

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1704 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.24. 560,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,225. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $100.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24.

